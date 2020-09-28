RCB beat MI in thrilling Super Over game

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League on Monday after the match was tied during regulation 20 overs. In the Super Over, Navdeep Saini conceded only 7 runs and RCB skipper Virat Kohli hit Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary off the final delivery to win it for his team.

Chasing a target of 202, Mumbai Indians managed 201 for 5 after Ishan Kishan (99 off 58 balls) and Kieron Pollard (60 off 24 balls) nearly pulled off an incredible chase but could manage 8 off the required 19 runs in the last over. When RCB batted, half centuries from AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal propelled them to 201 for 3 after being put into bat.

De Villiers scored 55 off 24 balls while Finch (52 off 35 balls) and Padikkal (54 off 40 balls) aso contributed handsomely. For MI, Trent Boult got 2 for 34 and Rahul Chahar got the other wicket.

Brief Scores: RCB 201/3 (AB de Villiers 55 NO off 24 balls, Aaron Finch 52 off 35 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 54 off 40 balls, Trent Boult MI 201/5 (Ishan Kishan 99 off 58 balls, KIeron Pollard 60 no off 24 balls). Super Over: MI 7/1. RCB 8/0 .