Air leaking from International Space Station but no danger to crew - Roscosmos agency

Air leaking from International Space Station but no danger to crew - Roscosmos agencyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:39 IST
The International Space Station is leaking air in above-normal volumes, but the leak presents no danger to the Russian-American crew, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday. The leak has been localised to one section of a service module and the crew, made up of U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, plan to eliminate it in the coming days, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Roscosmos executive director Sergei Krikalev as saying.
Roscosmos said additional air may be delivered to the station.
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60
INTERVIEW-New Trump-backed chief of Latin American bank vows push for regional unity
Chris Evans uses nude leak attention to urge Americans to vote
U.S. State Department eases China travel advisory for Americans
Trump administration releases plan to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans free of charge