Tennis-Rublev back from brink to beat Querrey in five
Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev came back from the brink to beat American Sam Querrey in five sets at the French Open on Tuesday. Rublev's first French Open match win sets him up for a second-round clash with Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:06 IST
Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev came back from the brink to beat American Sam Querrey in five sets at the French Open on Tuesday. Trailing by two sets and 5-2 to the big-serving Querrey it seemed as though Rublev was about to suffer a similar first-round fate to his fourth-seeded compatriot Daniil Medvedev.
The 22-year-old had never recovered a two-set deficit before but showed incredible fight to gradually turn the match around to win 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 6-3 in three hours and 17 minutes. Rublev's first French Open match win sets him up for a second-round clash with Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
