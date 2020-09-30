Left Menu
Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 04:21 IST
Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, in his first grant since 2011.

“Tim has brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity," Apple's board of directors said in statement. "For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward.”

Apple's stock closed at $114.09 on Tuesday.

