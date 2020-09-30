Left Menu
Molekule Air Purifiers Expand to India based on NRI's Invention that Destroys Airborne Pollutants

30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the U.S. leader in reinventing air purification, today announced that its award-winning Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification technology will be available to Indian consumers through Amazon.in. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@molekuleair)

Molekule, the U.S. leader in reinventing air purification, today announced that its award-winning Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification technology will be available to Indian consumers through Amazon.in. This is Molekule's first commercial entry into India. Molekule delivers scientifically advanced air purification solutions using proprietary PECO technology, which was developed by distinguished professor and Non-Resident India (NRI) Dr. D. Yogi Goswami. PECO technology is capable of destroying a wide range of airborne pollutants compared to traditional air purifiers. The broad range of pollutants addressed by PECO includes the destruction of bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and particulate matter in the air, among many other contaminants. Molekule has seen a rapid surge in global interest for its products.

Molekule's initial offering to the Indian market through Amazon will be its award-winning Air Mini device, at a retail price of $37999 Indian Rupees (INR). Replacement filters will retail for $4449 INR. Devices will begin shipping mid to late October. "This is an important time for Molekule to enter the Indian market, and one could not ask for better partners than Amazon.in terms of making it happen," said Yogi Goswami, Co-Founder, Chief Scientist of Molekule. "There is a great need for innovative technology that can help provide an added layer of protection from airborne pollutants – even inside one's home or business – and solutions like ours do just that, by not just filtering the air, but by destroying harmful pollutants within it. Expanding our distribution footprint in India means that more people can breathe cleaner air and we are excited to bring this technology to the people of India." Dr. Goswami emigrated to the United States in 1969 for graduate studies in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently a distinguished professor at the University of South Florida, where he is also the Director of the Clean Energy Research Center, a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a member of the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame. Molekule was co-founded by Dr. Yogi Goswami alongside his daughter, Chief Executive Officer, Jaya Rao, and son, Dilip Goswami, President & Chief Technology Officer.

Molekule's scientifically-proven air purifiers are designed and built to destroy a wide range of pollutants, including bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and allergens. Molekule's technology is whisper-quiet, ozone-free and destroys pollutants at the molecular level. Various independent air quality testing laboratories and internal testing has validated the effectiveness of Molekule's proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers.* *Virus testing conducted on MS2 Bacteriophage. About Molekule Molekule is a U.S. based company, who is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by continual third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com.

