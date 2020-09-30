Vivo V20 series India launch confirmed; to ship with Android 11

Left Menu
The Vivo V20 Pro, the most expensive of all the models in the series, features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Updated: 30-09-2020 13:20 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Vivo_India)

The Vivo V20 series will soon be coming to India, according to a teaser video shared by the company on Twitter. The series comprising Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro will be shipped with the newly-launched Android 11 OS.

The product page of the V20 series has already gone live on Vivo India's official website. The series was also spotted on Flipkart which means the series will be exclusive to the e-commerce portal.

Vivo V20 series: Specs

The Vivo V20 and V20 Pro have been launched in Thailand while the Vivo V20 SE made its debut in Malaysia. So, here is a quick look at the key specifications of the device.

The Vivo V20 Pro, the most expensive of all the models in the series, features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone houses a triple camera module comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome lens while the front AF dual camera includes a 44MP main shooter and an 8MP super wide-angle lens with 105-degree FOV.

The Vivo V20 also boasts a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset. The phone houses a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup at the back and on the front, it features a single 44MP AF selfie camera.

Both Vivo V20 and V20 Pro pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology.

Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Vivo V20 SE, the cheapest in the series features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging and for photography, it has a 48MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup at the back and a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

