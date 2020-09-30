Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched for Rs 2,499 in India

Huami's latest smartwatch, the Amazfit Neo, has been launched in India. The watch features a retro design and supports 24/7 Heart rate monitoring and real-time workout tracking.

The Amazfit Neo is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be offered in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange color options. The smartwatch will go on sale on October 1 via Amazfit.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other leading online portals.

Specs and features

Talking about the specifications, the smartwatch is equipped with four physical buttons with versatile functionality including Select, Back, Up and Down and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Amazfit Neo sports a 1.2-inch retro-styled always-on display with a Lift-to-wake feature that automatically activates the screen when you lift your hand to read the time. The watch packs a 160 mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 28 days in normal mode and up to 37 days with power-saving mode, on a single charge.

As for health monitoring features, the Amazfit Neo is equipped with a BioTracker PPG sensor that enables sleep monitoring and 24-hour heart rate tracking and sends alerts when it detects abnormal heart rate. The PAI Health Assessment System tracks daily-activity and generates a score based on the users' personal profile and heart rate to provide a clear understanding of health.

In addition, the watch supports real-time workout tracking and different sports modes like walking, running and cycling. Other features onboard the watch include Bluetooth 5.0 BLE app notifications, phone calls and text message alerts from the connected smartphone.

The Amazfit Neo is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Users can see their detailed health metrics on their smartphones using the Zepp App.