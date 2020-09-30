Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched for Rs 2,499 in India

The Amazfit Neo sports a 1.2-inch retro-styled always-on display with a Lift-to-wake feature that automatically activates the screen when you lift your hand to read the time. The watch packs a 160 mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 28 days in normal mode and up to 37 days with power-saving mode, on a single charge. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:09 IST
Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched for Rs 2,499 in India
Image Credit: Amazfit

Huami's latest smartwatch, the Amazfit Neo, has been launched in India. The watch features a retro design and supports 24/7 Heart rate monitoring and real-time workout tracking.

The Amazfit Neo is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be offered in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange color options. The smartwatch will go on sale on October 1 via Amazfit.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other leading online portals.

Specs and features

Talking about the specifications, the smartwatch is equipped with four physical buttons with versatile functionality including Select, Back, Up and Down and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Amazfit Neo sports a 1.2-inch retro-styled always-on display with a Lift-to-wake feature that automatically activates the screen when you lift your hand to read the time. The watch packs a 160 mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 28 days in normal mode and up to 37 days with power-saving mode, on a single charge.

As for health monitoring features, the Amazfit Neo is equipped with a BioTracker PPG sensor that enables sleep monitoring and 24-hour heart rate tracking and sends alerts when it detects abnormal heart rate. The PAI Health Assessment System tracks daily-activity and generates a score based on the users' personal profile and heart rate to provide a clear understanding of health.

In addition, the watch supports real-time workout tracking and different sports modes like walking, running and cycling. Other features onboard the watch include Bluetooth 5.0 BLE app notifications, phone calls and text message alerts from the connected smartphone.

The Amazfit Neo is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Users can see their detailed health metrics on their smartphones using the Zepp App.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCAREThird seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was hande...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine hopesResults from an early safety study of Modernas coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to...

Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.One new dis...

Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue till Oct 8

The Delhi High Court Wednesday decided to extend its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020