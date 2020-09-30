Mi Watch debuts as Xiaomi's first smartwatch for global market

Xiaomi today expanded its wearable product lineup with the launch of its first smartwatch model for the global market, the Mi Watch, which comes with an AMOLED display, 117 exercise modes, a built-in voice assistant and 16 days of battery life.

The Mi Watch will be priced starting at EUR 99 (approx. Rs 8, 540) and will soon be available for purchase in Europe. Buyers will get six stylish band color options to pick from.

Mi Watch: Features

The Mi Watch features a 1.39-inch bright AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 450 nits and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. It comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating and a dedicated sports button on the side that provides instant access to a smorgasbord of 117 exercise modes.

The sensors onboard the smartwatch support tracking of heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and air pressure. Other features onboard the Mi Watch include- built-in GPS and compass, remote camera function, native emojis on notifications, built-in assistant for voice control, and more.

The Mi Watch is fuelled by a 420 mAh battery that takes only two hours to fully charge. It is claimed to last up to 16 days on a single charge and weighs only 32 grams.