Samsung unveils new range of outdoor displays, video conferencing solutions

Samsung has joined forces with CISCO Webex and Logitech to provide meeting room and video conferencing solutions that will help address remote working requirements.

01-10-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India today launched a new range of outdoor displays, video conferencing offerings to help businesses, retail as well as commercial, resume normal operations whilst following social distancing norms.

The new 'Back to Business' offerings include a wide variety of intelligent outdoor display, signage boards and solutions to provide a smooth video conferencing experience.

"Our new display solution line up reinvents our offerings as businesses resume operations. The comprehensive lineup includes digital signage, desktop monitors and a wide variety of collaborative video conferencing solutions for businesses and we are hopeful that these solutions will contribute to their growth and transformation," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The new lineup includes:

Display Solutions

Samsung Entrance Solution- It comes with a camera with Magic INFO Solution and offers people-counting capability, access control to allow only a permitted number of individuals to enter a venue and maintain social distancing.

Social Safety Signage Solution- As the name suggests, it equips businesses with various social safety features including body temperature measurement, mask detection, social distancing and traffic control along with crowd monitoring.

Standalone Display- Businesses can deploy this solution to showcase promotions-based content while encouraging social distancing to create engagement with potential customers.

Samsung & CISCO collaboration

Samsung has joined forces with CISCO Webex and Logitech to provide meeting room and video conferencing solutions that will help address remote working requirements.

Using the Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) technology, the Samsung SMART Signage and the Cisco Webex Room Kits simplify the operation of displays by automatically configuring settings. The solutions help to create a smooth video conference experience and facilitate smart operations by using a mutual connection.

Furthermore, the Webex on Flip solution allows for both video conferencing and a digital flipchart simultaneously, resulting in a more productive and engaging collaboration. The collaboration will allow Logitech USB-compatible conference cameras and webcams to easily connect with Samsung displays.

