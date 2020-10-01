Left Menu
Sparta Systems Opens New Center of Excellence in Mumbai to Expand International Operations as Demand for Digital QMS Grows

Leading quality management solution provider demonstrates commitment to technology innovations with top talent in India MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparta Systems, Inc., the world's premier provider of quality management software for life sciences, announced that it has expanded its global operations with the opening of a Global Center of Excellence in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:27 IST
Leading quality management solution provider demonstrates commitment to technology innovations with top talent in India MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparta Systems, Inc., the world's premier provider of quality management software for life sciences, announced that it has expanded its global operations with the opening of a Global Center of Excellence in Mumbai. The new India hub supports Sparta's global growth strategy and expanding TrackWise Digital® customer base as demand for SaaS based digital QMS grows. The need for quality systems is on the rise to support compliance with quality standards and regulations for established and new life sciences enterprises in the APAC region. This is reflected in the growth and potential size of the industry in the region. According to the Economic Times, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council is nurturing a USD $100 billion biotech industry in India by 2025.

This increase in demand and adoption of global SaaS and digitally-enabled quality management technologies is spurring Sparta's expansion in India. Tapping into the highly skilled talent pool will also help Sparta accelerate innovations in Quality Management and support its expanding global customer base. "Sparta's enduring commitments to customer success and innovation are reinforced with this move," said Dana Jones, CEO, Sparta Systems. "Our Center of Excellence in Mumbai allows us to attract top talent to accelerate our momentum, bringing critical innovations in quality management to market." Among those innovations are solutions to enable connected quality management, leveraging AI and machine learning to sync quality data with digital manufacturing systems to drive improved quality intelligence.

Sparta CTO Stan Gonsalves emphasizes the opportunities this expansion brings to TrackWise and TrackWise Digital customers. "The opportunity to attract top talent to create innovative quality management technologies is a win for everyone," Gonsalves said. "We are expanding our talent pool with people who possess the sought-after technology backgrounds, customer focus and passion for innovation that has made Sparta a global market leader." Raj Janwadkar will lead operations as managing director of the Global Center of Excellence in Mumbai, focusing on fostering a culture of innovation and helping Sparta customers successfully navigate and adopt digital QMS transformation. Janwadkar brings over 20 years of experience in global solution development and cloud platform engineering to help Sparta build out world-class SaaS operations spanning engineering, product management, architecture and support. Regarding his new role, Janwadkar said, "It's an honor to lead Sparta's deepening support for pharma and biotech growth in India and APAC as managing director. Sparta's own momentum coupled with India's growth in these sectors makes this a very exciting time to be improving access to innovative quality management." About Sparta Systems Sparta's industry-leading quality management solutions bring together an organization's quality processes in a single place, increasing efficiency and performance while helping to achieve compliance and reduce risk. Sparta is the provider of TrackWise® enterprise QMS and TrackWise Digital®, the next-generation, cloud and digital enabled QMS SaaS platform. With over 1 million users in more than 30 countries, companies in life sciences and other industries rely on Sparta's expertise and solutions to optimize quality and help them deliver safe and effective products to market. Visit www.spartasystems.com or schedule a demo for the latest news and product updates.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947121/Sparta_Systems_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

