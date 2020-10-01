Ocado to investigate AutoStore claims of patent infringement

Ocado to investigate AutoStore claims of patent infringementReuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:17 IST
British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said it was not aware of any infringement of the technology patents of Norwegian robotics company AutoStore but would investigate its claims. AutoStore on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Ocado.
"Ocado confirms it has not received any papers in relation to these claims and this is the first we have heard of this new claim," it said.