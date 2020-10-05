Left Menu
Motorola Razr 5G launched in India; sale starts on Oct 12 on Flipkart

The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at Rs 1,24,99 and is available for pre-booking starting today. It will go on sale on October 12 via Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:13 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 2.7 inch Quick View Display
  • 48MP Rear Camera
  • Snapdragon 765G Processor
  • 5G-ready

Motorola's second foldable flip smartphone, the Razr 5G, has landed in India. The 5G-ready phone comes with an innovative Quick View display that lets users perform important tasks without opening the phone completely, a 48MP dual-use camera with OIS, Snapdragon 765G processor and Android 10.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications

The Motorola Razr 5G comes with a water repellent design and is claimed to withstand up to 200,000 flips. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ pOLED Flex View Display with 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2.7-inch gOLED Quick View display with 800x600 resolution that features a navigation bar at the bottom and preselected applications to perform essential tasks even when the phone is folded.

Under the hood, the phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device is fuelled by a 2,800 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and boots Android 10 OS.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Razr 5G houses a 48-megapixel dual-use camera system that acts as a selfie-shooter when the phone is folded while the Quick View display provides a preview of the shot before it is captured. The main internal display houses a 20-megapixel camera to capture selfies or make video calls when the phone is opened completely.

