POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

HIGHLIGHT 6.53" HD+ Display

13MP Triple Cameras

Helio G35 Processor

5000mAh 2-Day Battery

The affordable Poco C3 smartphone has gone official in India. Touted as the Game Changer, the budget phone comes with an HD+display, an octa-core chipset, 13MP triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco C3 will be offered in Arctic Blue, Matte Black and Lime Green color options and 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB memory configurations priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting October 16.

Poco C3: Specifications

The Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with TUV Rheinland-certified Reading Mode for eye protection and P2i nanocoating for enhanced protection against water splashes and rusting.

Poco C3 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5,000mAh two-day battery with Power Saving Mode and HyperEngine Game Technology to deliver prolonged gaming experience to users.

The triple camera setup houses a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Poco C3 boots Android 10-based MIUI12 for Poco.