Left Menu
Development News Edition

POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

Poco C3 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5,000mAh two-day battery with Power Saving Mode and HyperEngine Game Technology to deliver prolonged gaming experience to users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:39 IST
POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.53" HD+ Display
  • 13MP Triple Cameras
  • Helio G35 Processor
  • 5000mAh 2-Day Battery

The affordable Poco C3 smartphone has gone official in India. Touted as the Game Changer, the budget phone comes with an HD+display, an octa-core chipset, 13MP triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco C3 will be offered in Arctic Blue, Matte Black and Lime Green color options and 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB memory configurations priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting October 16.

Poco C3: Specifications

The Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with TUV Rheinland-certified Reading Mode for eye protection and P2i nanocoating for enhanced protection against water splashes and rusting.

Poco C3 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5,000mAh two-day battery with Power Saving Mode and HyperEngine Game Technology to deliver prolonged gaming experience to users.

The triple camera setup houses a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Poco C3 boots Android 10-based MIUI12 for Poco.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering

The former vice president of the Maldives has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and embezzlement under orders from the former president. The Criminal Court on Monday night also fined Ahmed Adee...

Trump's doctor leans on health privacy law to duck questions

President Donald Trumps doctor leaned on a federal health privacy law Monday to duck certain questions about the presidents treatment for COVID-19, while readily sharing other details of his patients condition. But a leading expert on the H...

Australia tips into record budget deficit as govt cuts tax, boosts jobs support

Australia pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs on Tuesday to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Prime Minister Scott Morrisons co...

Saina, Kashyap pull out of Denmark Open

Star Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020