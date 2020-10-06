Ronaldo, Taapsee among riskiest celebrities to search for online

Left Menu
American global computer security software company, McAfee, has conducted research and as a result, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu have been identified in the top 10 popular celebrities generating the riskiest search results online in India, due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Taapsee Pannu (R). Image Credit: ANI

American global computer security software company, McAfee, has conducted research and as a result, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu have been identified in the top 10 popular celebrities generating the riskiest search results online in India, due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names. The Portuguese striker Ronaldo has topped McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020. Other eminent celebrities on the list are Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Arijit Singh.

The top 10 celebrities from this year's India study are -- Cristiano Ronaldo, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Armaan Malik, Sara Ali Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, and Arijit Singh. In 2020, owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Indians have been particularly active online, increasing their usage across many devices and scouring the internet for a wide variety of entertainment.

From free movies and TV shows to the latest celebrity news and gossip, consumers turned to digital celebrity content to entertain themselves. Hackers too, honed-in on this trend, following consumer behaviour to execute their scam strategies. (ANI)

