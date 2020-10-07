Left Menu
Realme Smart SLED TV, Buds Air Pro, Realme 7i go official in India

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition boasts an eco-friendly vegan micrograin leather design. It has two memory variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

Updated: 07-10-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:49 IST
Realme today launched a host of new products including the Smart SLED TV, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Bud Wireless Pro, Realme 7i, Realme 7 Pro Special Edition, to name a few.

The Realme Smart SLED TV is priced at Rs 42,999, however, customers can grab it at the Real Diwali First Sale Price tag of Rs 39,999. The Realme Buds Air Pro will be available in Soul White and Rock Black color options at Rs 4,999. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 4,499 via realme, Flipkart and retail stores.

Realme Smart SLED TV

Touted as the world's first 4K SLED TV, the Smart TV features a 55-inch display with 4K resolution and up to 108% NTSC color gamut. It boasts 9.5mm narrow bezels with a screen-to-body ratio of 94.6 percent.

Under the hood, the SLED TV packs a 64-bit Quad-core processor from MediaTek along with Mali-473 MP3 GPU and 16GB storage. The Realme Smart SLED TV SLED features Chroma Boost Picture Engine with up to 7 display modes for games, movies, sports, photos etc. and comes with TUV Rheinland Certification for low blue-light eye protection.

For a surround sound experience, it features 24W Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. It boots Android TV OS that provides access to 5000+ apps on Play Store and Google Assistant to voice control the TV. It also comes with Chromecast built-in and Realme says following an OTA update, the Smart SLED TV can be used to control smart home devices including Smart Bulb, Smart Plug, Smart AV Plug and other AIoT devices.

Connectivity options onboard the Realme Smart SLED TV include Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz/5G WiFi, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and a headphone jack. The remote has dedicated hotkeys for three leading streaming services- Youtube Netflix and Prime Video and a quick button for Google Assistant.

Customers can pair the TV with a 100W soundbar that houses 60W full-range speakers and a 40W Subwoofer with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Realme Soundbar is priced at Rs 6,999.

Realme Buds Air Pro

The Realme Buds Air Pro features dual microphone and a 28nm S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip that offers Active Noise Cancellation with two microphones used for maximum noise reduction up to 35dB.

It packs a 10mm bass boost driver that offers the best ANC effect and sound quality which is further enhanced by Bass Boost+ Mode.

The Realme Buds Air Pro's 43mAh battery and the 400mAh battery on the charging case offer up to 25 hrs total playback and with a quick 10 minutes, charge offers 3 Hrs of playback.

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i comes with a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.

The phone will be available in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue color options and two memory configurations- 4GB+64GB base model priced at Rs 11,999 and 4GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 12,999. It will go on sale on October 16 via realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition boasts an eco-friendly vegan micrograin leather design. It has two memory variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

Other products unveiled at today's event include:

Realme Smart Cam 360-degree

  • 1080p FHD video recording
  • 360-degree vision
  • AI Motion detection monitor
  • Voice Talkback
  • 14-day storage
  • Color: White
  • Price: Rs 2,999 (First sale price Rs 2,599)

Realme Smart Plug

  • Remote smart WiFi control
  • 5-layer safety protection
  • Supports Google Assistant and Alexa
  • Compatible with the Realme Link app
  • Color: White
  • Price: Rs 799

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

  • 20,000 times/min high-frequency Sonic motor
  • 3 cleaning modes
  • IPX7 water-resistant
  • 130 days of battery life
  • 5-minute charge for 9-days usage
  • Color: Blue and White
  • Price: Rs 799

Realme Selfie Tripod

  • 360-degree rotating holder
  • Foldable
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 60cm adjustable length
  • Color: Black
  • Price: Rs 1,119

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2

  • 18W Quick Charge
  • 2-in-1 Charge Cable
  • 14 layers of Circuit Protection
  • Colors: Black and Yellow
  • Price: Rs 1,599

