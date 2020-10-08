Medtronic Launches World’s First Pacemaker That Can Communicate Directly With Patients’ Smartphones and Tablets

Azure™ with BlueSync™ Technology Improves Device Longevity and Provides Automatic, Wireless Remote Patient Monitoring Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced the launch of the Azure™ pacemaker with BlueSync™ technology – India's first and only pacemaker that can communicate directly with patients' smartphones and tablets. The latest addition to Medtronic's Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure portfolio in India, Azure is designed to accurately detect and reduce the likelihood of atrial fibrillation. It offers improved longevity (up to 13.7 years), so patients potentially need fewer device replacements and allow patients to have MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans in either 1.5 or 3 Tesla (T) machines. Azure features Medtronic-exclusive BlueSync technology, which enables automatic, secure wireless communication via Bluetooth Low Energy and remote monitoring via the Medtronic CareLink™ Network, providing more timely alerts of clinically relevant patient events that can be reviewed by a clinician at any time. Security controls implemented and validated on BlueSync enabled devices to include access restrictions to protect the integrity of device functionality and end-to-end encryption to protect patient data.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an irregular, rapid heart rate that may cause symptoms like heart palpitations, fatigue, and shortness of breath. AF occurs when the upper chambers of the heart (atria) beat out of rhythm. As a result, blood is not pumped efficiently to the rest of the body, causing an unusually fast heart rate, quivering, or thumping sensations in the heart. "The launch of Azure, our most advanced pacemaker, is a testament to our commitment toward re-imagining innovation and delivering improved outcomes while reducing the burden on healthcare systems. The pacemaker communicates directly and securely with the MyCareLink Heart™ mobile app - an important advancement in the ongoing quest to constantly monitor patient condition remotely. Remote monitoring of heart conditions allows patients to receive expert medical advice from their physician while at home or traveling instead of making multiple trips to the hospital. It is a boon for heart patients and caregivers, especially in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, providing peace of mind and freedom," said Madan Krishnan, Vice President, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd and Minimally Invasive Therapies Group APAC.

About Medtronic Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals, and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together. Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.