Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. dismantles global disinformation campaign tied to Iran - Justice Dept

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the Justice Department said it had taken control of 92 domains used by the IRGC to pose as independent media outlets targeting audiences in the United States, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia. "Today we are 92 domains closer to shutting down Iran's worldwide disinformation campaign," said U.S. Attorney David Anderson.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:29 IST
U.S. dismantles global disinformation campaign tied to Iran - Justice Dept

U.S. prosecutors have seized a network of web domains which they said were used in a campaign by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to spread political disinformation around the world. In a statement released late on Wednesday, the Justice Department said it had taken control of 92 domains used by the IRGC to pose as independent media outlets targeting audiences in the United States, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.

"Today we are 92 domains closer to shutting down Iran's worldwide disinformation campaign," said U.S. Attorney David Anderson. "Iran cannot be allowed to hide behind fake news sites." The Iranian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The seizure is the latest move by U.S. law enforcement to disrupt what officials say are foreign interference campaigns targeting the United States ahead of next month's presidential election. Prosecutors said the most recent takedown was the result of a joint investigation by the FBI and social media companies Google, Facebook and Twitter.

A Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-iran-specialreport-idUSKCN1NZ1FT in 2018 found that the same Iranian campaign used a network of more than 70 pseudo-media outlets to covertly spread Iranian state propaganda in 15 different countries that were geopolitically significant to Tehran. Investigators at U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye, who first identified the operation two years ago, said the activity showed Iran's use of disinformation had evolved alongside its wider cyber capabilities.

"Iran has become a prolific actor in the information operations space," said John Hultquist, senior director of analysis at FireEye's Mandiant Threat Intelligence unit.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.The Nobel prizes are named after dynamit...

About 100 kg of ganja seized, 4 arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 PTI Around 100 kg of ganja and three kg of hashish oil were seized from two pickup trucks near here on Thursday and four people arrested in this connection, according to the Kerala excise enforcement squad. The sei...

CM asks officials to come out with a comprehensive report on tourism development in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the Tourism department to come out with a comprehensive report with regard to identification and development of tourist spots in the state and take necessary approvals for the se...

NGT directs Rajasthan chief secy to circulate guidelines on mining

Illegal mining remains a challenge and poses serious threat to the protection of environment, the National Green Tribunal said on Thursday, directing Rajasthans Chief Secretary to circulate guidelines on the issue at grass root level. The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020