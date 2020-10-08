Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Clients have greater opportunities than ever before to be multi-dimensional, multi-media brands," said ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann. The approach has begun to appear in the European market as American firms look to expand.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:31 IST
Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football
Representative image Image Credit: LinkedIn/ICM Partners

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnett's company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.

Stellar, founded by Barnett and David Manasseh in 1992, represents Tottenham's Gareth Bale and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish amongst a number of Premier League and European players on their roster. ICM Partners' clients include actor Samuel L Jackson, comedian Chris Rock, television presenter Ellen DeGeneres and singer Beyonce.

"We did this deal to give our clients greater access to opportunities across the spectrum of sports, entertainment and branding and to give us the resources to further grow our business to better represent those clients," said Manasseh. Barnett and Manasseh will run the day-to-day operations of the new ICM Stellar Sports agency.

The once clear division between sports agents and entertainment representatives has already begun to break down in the United States, where sports personalities see branding and earning potential in the entertainment market. "With connectivity speeding the process, the sports, entertainment, music, media and publishing worlds have converged. Clients have greater opportunities than ever before to be multi-dimensional, multi-media brands," said ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann.

The approach has begun to appear in the European market as American firms look to expand. In June, U.S based sports and entertainment agency Roc Nation, owned by rapper Jay Z, confirmed they had signed up Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku are also clients of Roc Nation. The agency interest is reflective of a growing broader American involvement in European soccer.

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United have U.S owners, as do Italian teams AS Roma, Fiorentina and Parma. A number of U.S based investment groups have been formed to purchase interests in the game such as RedBall Acquisition Corp whose board includes former Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore.

American company ALK Capital are currently negotiating to purchase Premier League club Burnley (LINK) and Southampton are reported to be in talks with U.S businessman Joseph DaGrosa.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to talk to voters directly as Trump skips Oct. 15 debate -campaign

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take questions directly from voters next week given President Donald Trumps decision to pull out of a scheduled presidential debate on Oct. 15 since it was moved online, Bidens campaign said on...

Euro zone yields fall as risk-sentiment remains subdued

European government bond yields fell on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and longer-term uncertainty kept sentiment subdued, while equity markets were lifted by expectations for more U.S. stimulus and lower-for-longer rates. ...

Georgian police abused LGBT+ activists with strip searches, court rules

Europes top rights court said on Thursday Georgian police had deliberately humiliated LGBT activists by strip searching them during a raid, a ruling campaigners hope will help change attitudes towards gay people among local authorities.The ...

Russia recommends people stay at home amid sharp rise in virus cases

Russian authorities recommended people stay at home this weekend and urged them to take more safety precautions as the number of new coronavirus cases shot up on Thursday to nearly the highest it has been since the pandemic began.Officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020