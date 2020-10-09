Left Menu
Shared Workspaces are the New Normal, Says Desker Coworking CEO Sannat Chandhok

In the wake of the challenges faced by not only corporate houses in India but also self-employed professionals, coworking spaces are taking charge of the situation and helping them shift back to normal. One such coworking space in Delhi NCR, India - Desker Coworking is setting new benchmarks by providing cost effective and convenient workspace for businesses and self-employed individuals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:17 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Workspace huddles, connectivity, conversations, brainstorming, tea breaks - there was much more to office than work, which has come to a standstill since this crisis took shape. When founders are trying hard to keep their businesses afloat, acquiring and maintaining a workspace has become an imposing challenge considering the high demand of infrastructure and technology set-up, escalating rents and shortage of space. In the wake of the challenges faced by not only corporate houses in India but also self-employed professionals, coworking spaces are taking charge of the situation and helping them shift back to normal. One such coworking space in Delhi NCR, India - Desker Coworking is setting new benchmarks by providing cost effective and convenient workspace for businesses and self-employed individuals. The year-old setup, founded by Sannat Chandhok, brings together the best of interior design, hospitality, and spacious work environment, all in one place. Based in Okhla Industrial Area, Phase 2, New Delhi, Desker Coworking is not just a coworking space, but more of a design inspiration for people and other businesses in the vicinity. Shared workspaces are the new trend in India and offer a space with global standards for those companies who paid hefty rents to create a productive work environment for their employees. Desker Coworking, for example, has modeled their Okhla coworking space, according to aesthetics of SoHo District, NY. And the upcoming Desker workspaces are being modeled after Tokyo, Milan, and London. According to Desker Coworking, Founder & CEO, Mr. Sannat Chandhok, "Desker was conceived with a simple ideology - a coworking space should be in the best interest of the people who need a work space they can call their own without any liability. Blending Indian hospitality and modern architecture, Desker is the first Indian coworking space built on the foundation of hospitality and customer experience." When the crisis took shape, in the first few months, work from home was the new normal. But this trend like any other, has a limited shelf life. Once employees and their founders come to realize that home is not the ideal work environment, there will be a rapid shift towards heading back to offices. But with strict social distancing in place, both startups and we-established corporate houses will decentralize their workforce. Rather than investing on building new office spaces, coworking - or shared spaces, might turn out to be the ideal option. With the new advancements and change in work culture, adaptation is the key for businesses. Native shared workspaces definitely have an edge over the likes of WeWork and are a boon for local businesses struggling hard to survive this crisis. It is yet to be seen how swiftly India Inc. adapts to this change and how well it embraces it, but it's commendable that our entrepreneurs are taking charge of the situation and helping the economy step back into gear, one small step at a time

