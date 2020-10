EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan to block social media app TikTok for "immoral" content -sources

Pakistan has decided to block social media App TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral" content, three top government officials said on Friday. A formal announcement to this effect will be made in a few hours, the officials said.

"We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content," one of the top officials directly involved in the decision told Reuters. "The platform, however, hasn't been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan," he said.

Also Read: Afridi rues absence of Pakistani players in IPL, says missing out on big platform