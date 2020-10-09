Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Motorola on Friday launched a new range of Android 10 Smart TVs, Motorola Revou Series and Motorola ZX2 Series, in India.

The Motorola Revou 43-inch Ultra HD 4K LED TV is priced at Rs 30,999 while the Motorola Revou 55-inch 4K LEDUltra HD TV is priced at Rs 40,999. On the other hand, the Motorola ZX2 32-inch HD-Ready TV carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 and the Motorola ZX2 40-inch Full HD TV is priced at Rs 1,999.

The Motorola Smart TV lineup will go on sale starting October 15 as part of The Big Billion Days Specials' collection on Flipkart.

Motorola Revou TV Series: Specifications

The Motorola Revou Smart TV series comes with a Spacematic Stand and endless edge display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 350 nits of peak brightness and 91 percent NTSC color gamut. It comes with Response Time Compensation Engine for motion enhancement, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Smart Contrast Dimming to deliver an ultra-vivid picture quality.

Under the hood, the Motorola Revou series has a Mediatek CA53 quad-core processor paired with 850MHz Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 43-inch model comes with an integrated 24W Amphisoundx Pro Soundbar whereas the 55-inch model comes with a 50W soundbar. Both models support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound for a cinematic sound experience.

The series comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast in-built and supports several apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Sony Live, Hungama and Zee5. Connectivity options include- Dual-Band Wi-Fi (5 GHz / 2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and one headphone jack.

Motorola ZX2 Series: Specifications

The Motorola ZX2 Series features a convex stand and Dolby Vision display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is also equipped with the Mediatek CA53 Quad-Core chipset along with 850MHz Mali G52 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

For sound, the series features a 40W soundbar that integrates two 20W high bass speakers and two 20W high octave tweeters. Audio enhancement features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound.

Connectivity features include Dual Band WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz ), 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and a headphone jack. Other features include Picture Mode, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant and Chromecast in-built.