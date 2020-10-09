Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 former eBay employees plead guilty in harassment scheme

Two former eBay Inc. employees pleaded guilty Thursday to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a publisher and editor of an online newsletter critical of the company with a scheme that included live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to their home.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:03 IST
2 former eBay employees plead guilty in harassment scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Two former eBay Inc. employees pleaded guilty Thursday to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a publisher and editor of an online newsletter critical of the company with a scheme that included live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to their home. Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence; and Veronica Zea, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst in eBay's Global Intelligence Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in February. They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme that involved other anonymous deliveries sent to the couple's home, including a funeral wreath and a bloody pig Halloween mask.

Three others are expected to plead guilty later this month The employees also sent pornographic magazines with the husband's name on them to their neighbor's house, planned to break into the couple's garage to install a GPS device on their car, and posted the couple's names and address online, advertising things like yard sales and encouraging strangers to knock on the door if the pair wasn't outside, officials said. The couple was targeted after their newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers, investigators said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Friday to lawyers for Popp and Zea.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds 'tractor rallies' in Haryana in support of farm laws

The BJP took out tractor rallies in various parts of Haryana on Friday in support of the new farm laws, with partys state unit chief O P Dhankar saying the Congress was trying to create fear psychosis among farmers. The rallies were taken a...

Brazil's poor squeezed by less virus aid, surging food costs

Many people in Brazil are struggling to cope with less pandemic aid from the government and jumping food prices, with millions expected to slip back into poverty. Brazils government, starting this month, halved the amount of its monthly eme...

Alleging police apathy, woman climbs tower near MP CM's home

A 27-year-old woman climbed a tower near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence here on Friday evening alleging police apathy to her complaints against a man who she said teased and assaulted her earlier this week. S...

PM's wind turbines idea generates political heat; Rahul takes a dig, BJP leaders hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modis suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020