Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

China has attempted to "seize" control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US' national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 11:05 IST
Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

China has attempted to "seize" control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US' national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change. India and China are locked in a five-month-long tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their relations. Both sides have held a series of high-level diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

"CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) territorial aggression is also apparent on its Indian border where China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control by force," US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in a remark on China early this week in Utah. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it. The Chinese territorial aggression is also true in the Taiwan Strait where the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy and Air Force continue to conduct threatening military drills, O’Brien said.

"Beijing's signature international development programme, One Belt One Road (OBOR), involves impoverished companies taking on opaque and unsustainable Chinese loans to pay Chinese firms employing Chinese labourers to build their infrastructure,” he said. Many of these projects are unnecessary, shoddily built and are "white elephants", the national security advisor said. "And now these countries' dependence on the Chinese debt leaves their sovereignty eroded and with no choice but to hue to the party's line on UN votes or any other issue that the Chinese Communist Party considers a red line," he said. O'Brien also noted that China's other international aid efforts include selling surveillance systems and similar tools of repression to "pariah regimes" around the world, including Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. "The time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade or compel the People's Republic of China to change. There's nothing to be gained from looking the other way or turning the other cheek. We've been doing that for too long,” he said.

O’Brien said the US must stand up to the Chinese and protect the American people. "We must promote American prosperity, practice peace through strength and advance American influence in the world," he said, adding that under President Donald Trump's leadership that is exactly what the US has done.

O’Brien said the Trump administration has adopted a competitive approach to China. That approach, he said, has two primary objectives. First, improve the resiliency of US institutions, alliances and partnerships to prevail against the challenges that China presents; and the second is to impose tangible cost in order to compel Beijing to cease or reduce actions harmful to America's vital national interest and those of its allied and partner nations. "President Trump has taken decisive action to meet these objectives. He is working to prevent companies that answer to the CCP's intelligence and security apparatus,” O’Brien said.

Citing examples, he said Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE have been prevented from accessing Americans' personal and private data and national secrets. The Trump administration, he said, has also imposed import and export restrictions on US semiconductor technology and other exports going to Huawei and similar Chinese telecommunications corporations. “Our democratic partners are starting to follow. Just last month, the UK joined democracies such as the Czech Republic, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Sweden in committing to using trusted suppliers to build their future 5G networks,” O’Brien said.

"Carriers like Jio in India, Telstra in Australia, SK and KT in South Korea, NTT in Japan, and others have prohibited the use of Huawei equipment in their networks. The Trump administration is investigating and prosecuting the economic espionage aggressively," he said. O’Brien said the Trump administration has strengthened its military relationships in the Indo Pacific.

“One important partnership which will be one of the most key partnerships for the United States in the 21st century, India, is thriving," he said. He also noted that the US has signed extended US military access to Singapore's air and naval bases. The country is also working closely with Japan, Australia and New Zealand to strengthen relationships with the Pacific Islands, especially Timor. It is also working closely with Mongolia. However, O’Brien said even as the US competes with China, it does welcome cooperation where America's interests align. "The US has a deep and abiding respect for the Chinese people and enjoys longstanding ties to that country, including our alliance in World War II," O’Brien said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha FC sign South Africa international Cole Alexander

Odisha FC on Saturday announced that the club has reached a two-year agreement with South African mid-fielder Cole Alexander ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. Born in Cape Town, Alexander played youth football at...

Angelina Jolie, Christoph Waltz in talks for 'Every Note Played'

Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in discussions to star in STX Films upcoming feature Every Note Played. According to Deadline, the drama movie is an official adaptation of author Lisa Genovas 2018 novel of the same name...

Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control LAC with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements w...

HBO Max acquires UK series 'I Hate Suzie'

HBO Max has picked up popular Sky dramedy I Hate Suzie for US release. The show, created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, will stream exclusively in the US on the platform, HBO Max said in a statement.Described as a bold, bracing, original...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020