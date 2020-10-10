Instagram rolls out 3 new audio feature for Reels

After Instagram announced a new short-form video-sharing feature--Reels-- the company has now upgraded the audio function in Reels. They have rolled out three new features to make it easier for users to share and save audio clips. According to Mashable, the Instagram users can now save audio clips, share audio pages over Direct Messages, and browse through new sections like 'For You' and 'Trending'. These new features will make it easier for users to share and save audio clips. The latest update with the new features has already begun rolling out. Instagram has been releasing regular updates for the short-form video sharing feature even though it was launched only recently.

Users can now share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio through Direct Messages on Instagram. Through the new 'Save Audio' feature, users can save sounds within the app and use them for their own Reels clips. Mashable reported that 'Reels' creators will now be able to identify trending songs and clips more easily. The users will also be able to bookmark songs within the app and revisit later.

Akin to Instagram's save posts feature, one can tap the audio and click on the save icon. All the audio files saved will be found under the Audio folder in the saved posts section on Instagram. (ANI)

Also Read: Instagram brings new change to Threads application