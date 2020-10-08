Instagram brings new change to Threads application

Left Menu
Photo-sharing application Instagram on Wednesday (local time) rolled out an update to the Threads application.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to The Verge, the new update allows users to use the Threads application to message any Instagram user.

The application earlier only allowed users to message the users added to their close friends' list. (ANI)

