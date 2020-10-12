Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition to be priced starting at Rs 16, 499

Talking about the specifications, the Prime Edition carries the same specs as the regular Galaxy M31 which boasts a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:28 IST
Galaxy M31 Prime Edition to be priced starting at Rs 16, 499
Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon has revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition in India. The phone featuring a Super AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery will be priced starting at Rs 16,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

With no release date yet, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is listed on Amazon India with a 'Notify Me' button. Touted as a Mega Entertainer, the Prime Edition will come with 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership subscription. The phone is also having a 128GB storage variant but its pricing is still unknown.

Talking about the specifications, the Prime Edition carries the same specs as the regular Galaxy M31 which boasts a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 64-megapixel main lens which is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and runs the Android 10 operating system. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for quick authentication.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Alert villagers thwart youth's bid to rape minor in UP's Badaun, accused arrested

Vigilant villagers foiled an alleged rape attempt on a four-year-old Dalit girl by a youth in a village in Alapur police station area here, police said on Monday. The girl, who was playing outside her home, followed the 18-year-old to his h...

27 suspects arrested for driving under alcohol influence

Twenty-seven suspects were arrested at the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol in various parts of Gauteng.The arrests formed part of Operation O Kae Molao, whereby Gauteng Police Provincial CommissionerLieutenant General Eli...

Odisha reports 2,423 new cases of COVID-19

Odisha has reported 2,423 new cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 2,54,662, said the States Information and Public Relations IPR Department on Monday. As the state recorded 3,342 new recoveries, as many as 2,2...

ANALYSIS-South Korea sees hope and threat in mixed message from North's Kim

South Korean officials have seized on conciliatory comments by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the weekend as a sign that tension could be easing but also worry the huge number of rockets he showcased is evidence that peace may be elusiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020