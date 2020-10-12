Galaxy M31 Prime Edition to be priced starting at Rs 16, 499

Amazon has revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition in India. The phone featuring a Super AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery will be priced starting at Rs 16,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

With no release date yet, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is listed on Amazon India with a 'Notify Me' button. Touted as a Mega Entertainer, the Prime Edition will come with 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership subscription. The phone is also having a 128GB storage variant but its pricing is still unknown.

Talking about the specifications, the Prime Edition carries the same specs as the regular Galaxy M31 which boasts a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 64-megapixel main lens which is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and runs the Android 10 operating system. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for quick authentication.