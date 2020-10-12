Left Menu
MG Motor India starts 2nd phase of innovation programme

The programme aims to identify and endorse new-age solutions that improve customer experiences as well as efficiency of the automotive sector and in the second phase its scope is being expanded with a wider ambit, including new categories such as sustainability, ease of business and innovation in times of COVID-19, the company said in a statement. The 'MG Developer & Grant' is conducted in partnership with global technology leaders, including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, TiE-Delhi NCR, Unlimit, and MapMyIndia.

MG Motor India on Monday said it has started the second phase of its initiative to support innovations in the mobility sector - 'MG Developer Program & Grant 2.0'. The programme aims to identify and endorse new-age solutions that improve customer experiences as well as efficiency of the automotive sector and in the second phase its scope is being expanded with a wider ambit, including new categories such as sustainability, ease of business and innovation in times of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The 'MG Developer & Grant' is conducted in partnership with global technology leaders, including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, TiE-Delhi NCR, Unlimit, and MapMyIndia. "It is further open to external developers – such as students, startups, innovators, inventors, and tech enterprises – as well as internal teams of MG Motor and its channel partners," the company added. Launched in 2019, it focused on "ground-breaking innovations in connected mobility, charging infrastructure, electric vehicles and components, car buying experiences, AI, batteries and management, voice recognition, navigation technologies, customer experiences, and autonomous vehicles".

Commenting on the commencement of the second phase of the programme, MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, "We need innovative solutions that can change paradigms and address the real-world needs of today. MG, as a brand, calls upon all ignited minds of India to brainstorm solutions that drive meaningful impact within the automotive space." In the first phase, the programme had received more than 320 entries. Out of them, 60 teams were shortlisted by MG and its partners who received personalised mentorship by 25 experts. A total of nine startups were also selected for the grant, including Driftly Electric, Innvolutions Healthcare, Voxomos, Highway Delite, Incabex, CamCom, ClearQuote, Meeseeks and Socialcore. These startups have also been aligned with MG to improve their viability and go-to-market strategy as well as time, the company said..

