Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhay missile develops technical snag during trial

The Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile, having a range of around 1,000 km, developed a technical snag during a test firing on Monday at a facility in Odisha, forcing its developer DRDO to abort the trial, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:05 IST
Nirbhay missile develops technical snag during trial

The Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile, having a range of around 1,000 km, developed a technical snag during a test firing on Monday at a facility in Odisha, forcing its developer DRDO to abort the trial, official sources said. The missile was test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from an integrated test range in Balasore in Odisha at around 10:30 AM.

"Minutes later, the missile developed a technical snag following which the trial process was aborted. The DRDO is analysing all the details," said a source. The DRDO has already carried out several successful trials of the 'Nirbhay' missile since October 2014.

The state-of-the-art missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, has a speed less than that of sound (Mach 0.8). Powered by a solid rocket motor booster developed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), the missile has an operational range of 1000 km, officials said.

In the last few weeks, India has test-fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. India also carried out successful test-firing of a laser-guided anti-tank missile and nuclear-capable hypersonic missile 'Shaurya'.

The successful test firing of Rudram-1 is seen as a major milestone as it is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon. The flight testing of the missiles comes in the midst of India's bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . LGD11 UP-COURT-HATHRAS-FAMILY Hathras victims family appears before high court Lucknow Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped...

Itel forays into smart TV segment, eyes up to 8 pc market share in a year

Smart devices maker Itel on Monday announced its foray into smart LED TV segment in India and said it aims to capture 6-8 per cent market share in a year. The Transsion India Group firm launched six new televisions across different screen s...

English pub, night club group plans legal action over any new shutdowns

A group of English pub and night club owners plans to mount a legal challenge if the British government announces that hospitality and entertainment venues in northern England need to shut down to tackle the spread of COVID-19.Prime Ministe...

French PM issues warning amid spike in cases

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that France could impose further restrictions as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and the situation in hospitals is deteriorating in the country. Speaking on French news broadcaster France In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020