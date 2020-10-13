Left Menu
Realme Q2 series debuts in China; price starts a CNY998

In the optics department, the Realme Q2 houses a triple rear camera array comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Q2 Pro has a quad-camera setup that includes an additional 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Updated: 13-10-2020 10:49 IST
Realme Q2 series debuts in China; price starts a CNY998

The Realme Q2 series has been launched in China. The series comprising Realme Q2i, Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro comes with 5G support, MediaTek chipsets and a fast-charging battery.

The Realme Q2i 5G is available for pre-orde in a single 4GB+128GB memory configuration and is priced at CNY998 (approx. Rs 10,900). Color options include- Blue and Moonlight Silver.

The Realme Q2 comes in two memory configurations- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB priced at CNY1,199 (approx. Rs 13,000) and CNY1,299 (approx. Rs 14,100), respectively. On the other hand, the Realme Q2 Pro 5G is available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB memory configuration priced at CNY1,599 (approx. Rs 17,400) and CNY1,799 (approx. Rs 19,500), respectively.

Realme Q2i 5G: Specs

The Realme Q2i features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 720 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Realme Q2i 5G houses an 8-megapixel selfie snapper and triple rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Q2 5G / Q2 Pro 5G: Specs

The Realme Q2 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio whereas the Realme Q2 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90.8 pct screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, both the devices have MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor along with Mali G57 GPU. While Q2 offers 6GB, 8GB memory option and 128GB onboard storage, the Q2 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, the Realme Q2 houses a triple rear camera array comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Q2 Pro has a quad-camera setup that includes an additional 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, both the phones have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme Q2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging whereas the Realme Q2 Pro is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include- 4G LTE; 5G (SA/NSA); WiFi802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.1; GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Realme Q2 5G and Realme Q2 Pro 5G boot realmeUI based on Android 10.

