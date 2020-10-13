Keenly interested in 5G trials, will comply with govt norms: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Tuesday said it is "keenly interested" in conducting 5G trials, and asserted that the telco will fully comply with government policy on the issue. Vodafone Idea, Chief Technology Officer, Vishant Vora did not specify the vendors that the company is teaming up with for 5G trials but said the company is following all government norms for submission of its application.

"I can't comment on speculation on media...We are following all of the government norms for submission of our applications. We continue to stay engaged with the government, and obviously we will support whatever the government decision is, on this subject," Vora told reporters. He was speaking at a virtual briefing to announce that the company has roped in IBM for its `big data' platform. Vodafone Idea is "keenly interested" in doing 5G trials and will follow the government policy in this regard, he said replying to a specific query on the issue.

To another question on 5G spectrum auctions, he emphasised that it is important for India to develop its own use cases' for 5G in order to deliver optimum value for the economy and society. "On the 5G spectrum auctions...that is a government policy decision, we will see where the government policy takes us...But, I will say it is very important that India should develop its own set of use cases for 5G so it delivers greatest value for Indian economy and society, instead of blindly following rest of the world," he said.

Vora said markets such as Japan and China had recognised 5G as a "foundational piece" of the economy of the future, and had accordingly tailored their approach on spectrum. "...They recognise that 5G is going to be this foundational piece of economy of future and therefore instead of taking money out of the sector, they said no we are not going to charge you for spectrum, but we will actually like you to build a 5G network on which all of these other industries can grow," Vora said, and added that the approach is worth thinking about as policy makers here deliberate on India's take on 5G.