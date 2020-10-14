Spark leverages Nokia's technology to bring 5G services to Auckland

Nokia and New Zealand operator Spark have rolled out 5G services in downtown Auckland to provide enhanced digital experiences to its customers in the area, the Finnish telecom company said on Wednesday.

Leveraging Nokia's AirScale radio portfolio, the 5G network will deliver ultra-fast data speeds with low-latency, allowing Spark's customers to experience new interactive applications while making existing ones more efficient even during significant traffic demands.

In a press release, Nokia said it has deployed NetAct, a cloud-agnostic solution that manages both radio and core networks, and provides applications that oversee fault, configuration, performance and security management, across Spark's network.

Further, Nokia's 5G technology is powering Spark 5G Race Zone which is located within the Auckland Viaduct precinct. The Race Zone is an immersive interactive event space with a multi-crew simulator, a 4D immersive experience and a wind tunnel that visualizes wind data like never before.

We want customers to experience the true power of 5G, and Nokia is an important partner helping us achieve this. By leveraging Nokia's technology, we will be able to increase capacity and coverage in the most demanding areas. With our 5G offerings, we are looking to create exciting new ways to enhance events for our subscribers. Therefore, we're thrilled to see how consumers and businesses benefit from this 5G rollout as we showcase the different benefits of 5G- speed, low latency and mass connectivity," said Raj Singh, General Manager of Value Management at Spark New Zealand.

Spark New Zealand and Nokia have a long-standing relationship crossing multiple domains. Nokia says the new service rollout in Auckland adds to its solid 5G momentum in the region while allowing Spark to offer additional services in high traffic areas.