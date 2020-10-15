New 'play on click' default video playback feature added to Google Slides

Google Slides is updating the default way videos play in a presentation by adding a new 'play on click' feature. Prior to this, the presenter had to specifically click on the embedded video in the slide to start playing it, but now, the video will start playing when the presenter advances the presentation by pressing a key, clicking a mouse, or using a remote clicker.

The new 'play on click' default option will not apply to videos already in presentations, but only to those embedded after the launch. However, users can turn it off or change the playback type in the format options which now includes:

Play (on click): Video will play when you advance the slide

Video will play when you advance the slide Play (automatically): Video will play without you clicking to advance

Video will play without you clicking to advance Play (manual): Video will play when you click specifically on the embedded video in the slide while presenting

"We're updating the default way videos play when you present in Google Slides. The new default will help make presentations flow better and reduce distractions, so presenters can focus on content rather than where they have to click," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new default feature has started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will see the full roll-out starting on November 4, 2020. The new play on click option will be available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal accounts.