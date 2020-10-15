Left Menu
Development News Edition

New 'play on click' default video playback feature added to Google Slides

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-10-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 11:16 IST
New 'play on click' default video playback feature added to Google Slides
Image Credit: Google

Google Slides is updating the default way videos play in a presentation by adding a new 'play on click' feature. Prior to this, the presenter had to specifically click on the embedded video in the slide to start playing it, but now, the video will start playing when the presenter advances the presentation by pressing a key, clicking a mouse, or using a remote clicker.

The new 'play on click' default option will not apply to videos already in presentations, but only to those embedded after the launch. However, users can turn it off or change the playback type in the format options which now includes:

  • Play (on click): Video will play when you advance the slide
  • Play (automatically): Video will play without you clicking to advance
  • Play (manual): Video will play when you click specifically on the embedded video in the slide while presenting

"We're updating the default way videos play when you present in Google Slides. The new default will help make presentations flow better and reduce distractions, so presenters can focus on content rather than where they have to click," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new default feature has started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will see the full roll-out starting on November 4, 2020. The new play on click option will be available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal accounts.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kathleen Turner returning for 'The Kominsky Method' final season

Veteran film and theatre actor Kathleen Turner is coming back to The Kominsky Method for its third and final season. Featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, the Netflix comedy follows two friends tackling lifes ...

FACTBOX-Chinese firms already on, or could be added to, the US trade blacklist

The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add Chinas Ant Group to a trade blacklist, before the financial technology firm is slated to go public, Reuters reported.Here are some of the other Chinese c...

India's peak holiday season set to send COVID-19 cases surging

Already on track to overtake the United States with the worlds most novel coronavirus infections, India is bracing for a surge of cases in coming weeks as it heads into its main holiday season with an economy freed of virus restrictions.The...

Germany wrestles with second virus wave as cases reach record

Warnings mounted in Germany that it was up to the citizens of Europes biggest economy to do their part to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as daily new infections reached a record on Thursday.There can be no question anymore now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020