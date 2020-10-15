Light up the festive season with 'Sale Dhamaka' on MSI's laptop range

Introduces exciting discounts up to 35% on Gaming and Content Creation series of laptops from 16th October to 21st October on Flipkart & Amazon - Also announcing its digital campaign "Save time for your loved ones" With the onset of the festive season, MSI is all set to make Diwali even more exciting with great offers and huge discounts up to 35% on its product range. For an ultimate gaming and most incredible immersion experience, consumers can grab powerful gaming laptops with breakthrough performance such as GF75 Thin, GF65 Thin, GF63 Thin at a discount up to 35% GL65 Leopard, GP65 Leopard along with Modern and Prestige series for content creators at a discount up to 15%. The customers can avail of these discounts on leading eCommerce portals, Flipkart and Amazon from 16th October to 21st October. Additionally, MSI has launched a Diwali Campaign to emphasize the "feeling of togetherness" through a digital video. The film captures the real essence of Diwali highlighting how a family is re-united via video call through MSI laptop signifying the pure moments of joy, family togetherness with tasty treats for the grandson. With an idea to showcase Diwali gifting, the grandson also receives an MSI laptop as a gift from his grandfather and together the family cherishes the unforgettable moments of this special occasion. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, "We are at the onset of the festive season in India and we aim to make the celebration special for our customers. MSI has always endeavored to introduce special offers and schemes in order to make the value proposition sweeter for them. With the country in the spirit of festivity, we are looking forward to spreading further joy with this limited period offer. In addition to this, our digital campaign aims at engaging with our customers to create memorable moments and there are numerous exciting assured gifts to be won." Furthermore, MSI is offering an attractive offer for consumers which lets them purchase Marvel Avengers game along with Hero Outfits and custom skins on the purchase of any MSI laptop with a 9th or 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, or i9 processor H-Series. To redeem the offer, consumers have to log onto the MSI website, enter the Master Key, and follow the process.

Consumers can log onto https://msi.gm/3jKO96u to avail of MSI Diwali discounts. Link to the digital campaign - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO8_epLTlH0&t=8s Offers on Flipkart.com and Amazon.in include - Gaming Series GF - Ultimate Portability With discounts of up to 35% on Flipkart.com, MSI's GF series offer ultimate portability. These laptops have a lightweight body and a great performance that's built for gaming and productivity. GF75 Thin Specs: Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor / HM370 Display- 17.3" FHD IPS level 144Hz, Thin Bezel Design Storage- 256 GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 1TB x 2.5" SATA HDD OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650Ti and NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 GF65 Thin Specs: Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor / HM370 Display- 15.6" FHD 144Hz, IPS level with thin bezel design Storage- 512 GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 (GDDR6/6GB) GF63 Thin Specs: Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H, i5-9300H Display- 15.6-inch FHD Storage- 512 GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 2.5" SATA Slot OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce ® GTX 1650Ti with Max Q Design, GDDR5 4GB GL - Gamer Classics Latest 10th Intel Core™ i7 processor that helps you become a gaming legend. Consumers can use this ultimate power performer for an awesome gaming performance as well as online courses. The laptop is available with up to 15% discount on Amazon.in GL65 Leopard Specs: Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H Display- 15.6" LCD (1920*1080 Full HD), IPS-Level 144Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%S RGB Storage- 8GB/512GB NVMe SSD OS- Windows10 Home Plus Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics RTX Models - Advanced Enthusiasts With an aggressive design language, MSI's laptops with RTX graphics card deliver performance to play all of the favorite gaming titles. Ray Tracing technology will make the games come to life. Users can purchase this at a discount of up to 15% on Flipkart.com.

GP65 Leopard Specs: Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level Storage- 16GB DDR4 | 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD OS- Windows10 Home Plus Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6) Prestige and Modern - Productivity Meet Elegance The Prestige and Modern Series from MSI are a combination of thin and light laptops, perfect for productivity on-the-go. With people taking online courses, these are tailor-made for campus life and college projects. Consumers can grab these at a discount of up to 15% on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com Modern 14 Specs: Processor- Intel® CML-U Core™ i5 processor Display- 14" FHD 60Hz, sRGB, IPS-Level with thin bezel design Storage- 1x M.2 2280 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- Intel UHD Graphics 620 (UMA) Modern 15 Specs: Processor- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Display- 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel Storage- 2x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3/ SATA) OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- Intel UHD Graphics 620 Prestige 15 Specs: Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core i5 Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce ® GTX 1650, 2GB Graphics Prestige 14 Specs: Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core i5 Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- NVIDIA Geforce MX330, 2GB Graphics, AMD - AMD Gaming With discount up to 20% on Flipkart.com and Amazon.in, these series are powered by the latest 7nm Technology, up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H Mobile Processors with Radeon™ RX 5500M Graphics. It helps the gamers experience the best and Encore with High Performance! Alpha 15 Specs: Processor- AMD R7-3750H Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%Srgb Storage- DDR IV 16GB (2666MHz) + 1 TB HDD/ 256 GB SSD OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics Bravo 15 Specs: Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Display- 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS-level thin bezel (support FreeSync) Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3) OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics