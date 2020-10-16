Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smart Fill feature comes to Google Sheets

Similar to Smart Compose in Gmail, Smart Fill makes data entry quicker and less error-prone in Google Sheets. For instance, if you want to split a column of full names into two columns ( say first and last name), as you start typing first names into a column, Sheets will automatically detect the pattern, generate the corresponding formula, and then autocomplete the rest of the column.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:06 IST
Smart Fill feature comes to Google Sheets
Image Credit: Google

Google has added a new Smart Fill feature to Sheets which detects and learns patterns between columns to intelligently auto-complete data entry.

Similar to Smart Compose in Gmail, Smart Fill makes data entry quicker and less error-prone in Google Sheets. For instance, if you want to split a column of full names into two columns ( say first and last name), as you start typing first names into a column, Sheets will automatically detect the pattern, generate the corresponding formula, and then autocomplete the rest of the column.

GIF Credit: Google

"We hope that Smart Fill will make it easier to prepare and use data in Sheets. By adding new, intelligent features to help automate data preparation and analysis, we hope to empower all users to harness the power of data and quickly make data-backed decisions," Google wrote in a blog post.

Further, Sheets Smart Fill can also use data from Google's Knowledge Graph, the database of billions of facts about people, places, and things and for Enterprise Plus customers, it can also use information from the company's people Directory to autocomplete data.

The default feature has started rolling out to the Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get it starting November 5, 2020. The Sheets Smart Fill feature is available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

China, Russia are attempting to erode hard earned gains of US: Esper

China and Russia are attempting to erode Americas hard-earned gains as they undermine international rules, norms and use coercion against other nations for their own benefit, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. Speaking at a webinar o...

Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of...

Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Tarn Taran district on Friday, police saidThe motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the distri...

Air quality 'poor' in Delhi

The air quality improved slightly in the national capital on Friday, as compared to a day before, but it is still in the poor category. As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC data, the Air Quality Index AQI is at 285 in ITO, 243 in R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020