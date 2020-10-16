Smart Fill feature comes to Google Sheets

Google has added a new Smart Fill feature to Sheets which detects and learns patterns between columns to intelligently auto-complete data entry.

Similar to Smart Compose in Gmail, Smart Fill makes data entry quicker and less error-prone in Google Sheets. For instance, if you want to split a column of full names into two columns ( say first and last name), as you start typing first names into a column, Sheets will automatically detect the pattern, generate the corresponding formula, and then autocomplete the rest of the column.

GIF Credit: Google

"We hope that Smart Fill will make it easier to prepare and use data in Sheets. By adding new, intelligent features to help automate data preparation and analysis, we hope to empower all users to harness the power of data and quickly make data-backed decisions," Google wrote in a blog post.

Further, Sheets Smart Fill can also use data from Google's Knowledge Graph, the database of billions of facts about people, places, and things and for Enterprise Plus customers, it can also use information from the company's people Directory to autocomplete data.

The default feature has started rolling out to the Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get it starting November 5, 2020. The Sheets Smart Fill feature is available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.