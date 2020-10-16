Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-USA Cricket eyes full ICC membership by 2030

"The launch of this Foundational Plan is the culmination of a lengthy but important piece of work which now sets the roadmap for the development of the sport in the United States over the next few years," USA Cricket Chairman Paraag Marathe said. "Many of the underlying initiatives that have been identified still need to be developed and that reflects USA Cricket's embryonic stage of development.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:33 IST
Cricket-USA Cricket eyes full ICC membership by 2030
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

USA Cricket has launched its first strategic plan https://www.usacricket.org/media-release/usa-cricket-launches-foundational-plan outlining initiatives to be launched until the end of 2023 with the target of becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council by 2030. The USA Cricket Foundational Plan identifies five objectives - growing engagement, increasing participation levels, improving the performance of its national teams, operating sustainably and building trust across the local cricket community.

It also plans to launch a domestic T20 professional league - Major League Cricket - by 2022 and develop at least two more ICC one-day international accredited venues by next year. Currently, the country has one such facility in Florida. "The launch of this Foundational Plan is the culmination of a lengthy but important piece of work which now sets the roadmap for the development of the sport in the United States over the next few years," USA Cricket Chairman Paraag Marathe said.

"Many of the underlying initiatives that have been identified still need to be developed and that reflects USA Cricket's embryonic stage of development. "We've been encouraged by the great progress we've been able to make across a number of different areas despite the obvious challenges of these times and we anticipate that our growth will accelerate now that the organizational direction has been very clearly set."

Historical records as early as 1709 have chronicled the existence of cricket in America. By the mid-1800s, around 1,000 clubs in 22 states were playing the game.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

China, Russia are attempting to erode hard earned gains of US: Esper

China and Russia are attempting to erode Americas hard-earned gains as they undermine international rules, norms and use coercion against other nations for their own benefit, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. Speaking at a webinar o...

Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of...

Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Tarn Taran district on Friday, police saidThe motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the distri...

Air quality 'poor' in Delhi

The air quality improved slightly in the national capital on Friday, as compared to a day before, but it is still in the poor category. As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC data, the Air Quality Index AQI is at 285 in ITO, 243 in R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020