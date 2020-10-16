Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:06 IST
Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.

The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 31,999) while the Nest Audio is priced at Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 7,999). Nest Audio is available in Chalk and Charcoal color options and will later be available on Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq stores.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a matte finish with a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor and has the Titan M security module for on-device security.

The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Pixel 4a is equipped with a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and boots Android 10 with support for a minimum of three years of OS and security updates.

Coming to the camera department, Pixel 4a houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with Optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) and support for 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nest Audio

The latest smart speaker from Google comes with custom-designed quality drivers housed in an enclosure made of 70 percent recycled plastic. The smart speaker utilizes a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals and a 75mm mid-woofer for stronger bass and is claimed to be 75 percent louder and has a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home.

The Google Nest Audio is powered by a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and a high-performance machine learning hardware engine. The speaker's Media EQ feature automatically tunes the device to whatever the user is listening to- music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant while the Ambient IQ feature enables the smart speaker to adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.

As for privacy, the speaker comes with a two-stage mic mute switch button at the back, allowing users to physically turn off the microphones. Users can also delete their Assistant history by saying, "Hey Google, delete what I just said". Moreover, the speaker can be used to control smart devices like TVs, ACs and lights with voice commands.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...

Trump and Biden hold separate town halls in lieu of cancelled second presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent...

Ballia firing case: 5 people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

Police have taken into custody five people and launched a hunt for a local BJP leader who allegedly shot dead a man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials over allotment of ration shops in a Balli...

Nigeria: Government decides to ban milk importation in next 2 years

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban milk importation into the country in the next two years. The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said this during a press briefing to commemorate this years World Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020