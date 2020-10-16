Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.

The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 31,999) while the Nest Audio is priced at Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 7,999). Nest Audio is available in Chalk and Charcoal color options and will later be available on Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq stores.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a matte finish with a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor and has the Titan M security module for on-device security.

The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Pixel 4a is equipped with a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and boots Android 10 with support for a minimum of three years of OS and security updates.

Coming to the camera department, Pixel 4a houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with Optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) and support for 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nest Audio

The latest smart speaker from Google comes with custom-designed quality drivers housed in an enclosure made of 70 percent recycled plastic. The smart speaker utilizes a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals and a 75mm mid-woofer for stronger bass and is claimed to be 75 percent louder and has a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home.

The Google Nest Audio is powered by a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and a high-performance machine learning hardware engine. The speaker's Media EQ feature automatically tunes the device to whatever the user is listening to- music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant while the Ambient IQ feature enables the smart speaker to adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.

As for privacy, the speaker comes with a two-stage mic mute switch button at the back, allowing users to physically turn off the microphones. Users can also delete their Assistant history by saying, "Hey Google, delete what I just said". Moreover, the speaker can be used to control smart devices like TVs, ACs and lights with voice commands.