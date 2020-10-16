Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram agrees curbs on paid influencers, says UK watchdog

Influencers will have to confirm and disclose if they have received any incentives to promote a product or service. Instagram will also use technology to spot when users might not have disclosed clearly that a post is an advertisement, the CMA said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:04 IST
Instagram agrees curbs on paid influencers, says UK watchdog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook's Instagram has agreed measures to crack down on hidden advertising by paid so-called influencers on its photo and video platform, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday. Influencers with thousands of followers can earn large fees from companies to promotes a product on Instagram.

In what the CMA described as an important behaviour shift by a major social media platform, Facebook Ireland, which operates Instagram in Britain, has committed to a package of changes. "This will make it much harder for people to post an advert on Instagram without labelling it as such," the CMA said in a statement.

The watchdog said it has been investigating concerns that too many influencers are posting content about businesses without making it clear they have been paid or received other incentives to do so. Influencers will have to confirm and disclose if they have received any incentives to promote a product or service.

Instagram will also use technology to spot when users might not have disclosed clearly that a post is an advertisement, the CMA said. Last year, 16 celebrities pledged to clean up their act on social media after CMA action, the watchdog said.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's new rescued puppy Lord Chesterfield wins Instagram

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...

Trump and Biden hold separate town halls in lieu of cancelled second presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent...

Ballia firing case: 5 people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

Police have taken into custody five people and launched a hunt for a local BJP leader who allegedly shot dead a man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials over allotment of ration shops in a Balli...

Nigeria: Government decides to ban milk importation in next 2 years

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban milk importation into the country in the next two years. The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said this during a press briefing to commemorate this years World Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020