Healthcare e-Compendium and Online CMEs an Initiative of DPSRU and DRSC

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Healthcare e-Compendium is the joint initiative of DPSRU (Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University) and DRSC (Doctors’ Resource and Science Centre for Continuing Education). It is an open-access Quadrimester online scientific journal - a source of latest medical articles, case studies, food & nutrition updates, topics on manufacturing excellence and global brands. Eminent Doctors and HCPs from India and abroad have contributed their articles in the inaugural issue released in September 2020. DRSC is supported by Alniche Lifesciences under their scientific program to support medical fraternity. In the current situation, Digital technology in healthcare has a positive impact in terms of speed of giving information and a non-contact interaction with healthcare professionals. Almost all the information is exchanged digitally - Telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence (AI) - enabled medical devices for diagnosis, robotic surgery, health records are just a few examples of digital transformation in healthcare. This platform provides an opportunity to HCPs for sharing their clinical knowledge with their peers both in India and globally.

“This is a unique collaboration of Academia-Healthcare Professionals-Industry providing a much-needed platform wherein recent scientific advances in patient care can be shared,” adds Dr. Harvinder Popli, Dean, DPSRU. Mr. Girish Arora, Founder and Managing Director of Alniche Lifesciences conveyed his wishes for this initiative and support to DRSC. “Alniche has always been at forefront to support doctors to share their views and update on patient care with global medical fraternity.” The Healthcare e-compendium will be circulated to HCPs through emails, social media, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. In addition, Alniche is conducting regular online CMEs/Webinars, sharing latest scientific articles through Web Posters/videos and advisory issued by ICMR/MoHFW, with an objective that HCPs remain updated to handle COVID-19 patients. About DPSRU Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), is the first Pharmacy University of India, under Govt. of NCT. The vision of the University is to be the ultimate destination for education, training and research in Pharmaceutical Sciences and allied areas and thereby, cater to the health needs of the people at large. DPSRU always take a lead in connecting with Clinicians for providing them innovative products as suited for Indian masses.

About DRSC Doctors’ Resource and Science Centre for Continuous Education is an independent body with a sole purpose of disseminating latest medical information, case studies, food & nutrition updates, information on manufacturing excellence and global brands. The centre collates articles from various sources- practicing doctors, nutritionists, paramedics and manufacturers and presents them in an interesting format of a compendium. DRSC is supported by Alniche Lifesciences. Image: (R-L): Mr. Vijay Chauhan - Head Business Development, Alniche Lifesciences, Prof. Harvinder Popli - M.Pharm, Ph.D, PGDBM (IMS), Postdoc (UK) Director Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Mr. Karan Arora - Director Marketing & International Business, Alniche Lifesciences, Ms. Nasharah Siddiquee - Manager Medico Marketing, Alniche Lifesciences PWR PWR