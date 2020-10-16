Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCC asks Justice Department to weigh in on China Unicom U.S. operations

China Unicom Americas has a nearly two-decade old authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States. The FCC asked the executive branch agencies "whether and how (China Unicom Americas) is subject to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese government, and the national security and law enforcement risks associated." It also asked "whether mitigation measures could address any identified concerns." The FCC letter asked the executive branch agencies to respond by Nov. 16. In April, the Justice Department and other federal agencies urged the FCC to revoke China Telecom's authorization.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:42 IST
FCC asks Justice Department to weigh in on China Unicom U.S. operations
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked the Justice Department and other U.S. agencies to detail if China Unicom's continued U.S operations pose national security risks, according to a letter released Friday. In April, the FCC issued show-cause orders warning it might shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies: China Telecom, China Unicom and Pacific Networks Corp and its subsidiary ComNet (USA). China Unicom Americas has a nearly two-decade old authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.

The FCC asked the executive branch agencies "whether and how (China Unicom Americas) is subject to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese government, and the national security and law enforcement risks associated." It also asked "whether mitigation measures could address any identified concerns." The FCC letter asked the executive branch agencies to respond by Nov. 16.

In April, the Justice Department and other federal agencies urged the FCC to revoke China Telecom's authorization. The three Chinese companies' U.S. units have urged the FCC not to revoke the authorizations.

Last month, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the commission "should complete these national security reviews as soon as possible." China Unicom Americas in a June 1 FCC filing said it had "a two-decade track record as a valuable contributor to U.S. telecommunications markets, a good record of compliance with its FCC regulatory obligations, and a demonstrated willingness to cooperate with U.S. law enforcement agencies."

The company did not immediately comment Friday. In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd, the right to provide U.S. services, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze a U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

Belgium to close all bars and restaurants for a month, imposes night curfew

All Belgian bars and restaurants will be forced to close for four weeks, the federal government said on Friday, in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, with hospitals close to running out of beds. The Belgian government...

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020