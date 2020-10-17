Left Menu
Zverev, Bautista Agut labor to reach Cologne semis

It's his first appearance in Germany since playing in Hamburg last year. The second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will meet Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semifinal. Bautista Agut prevailed over 2 1/2 hours to beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-0, and Auger-Aliassime had fewer difficulties against Radu Albot, winning 6-3, 6-0.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 17-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 09:18 IST
Zverev, Bautista Agut labor to reach Cologne semis
Alexander Zverev Image Credit: ANI

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Cologne Indoors semifinals by beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Zverev was leading 6-4, 1-0 but dropped two of his four service games as Harris forced the third set. He rebounded as Harris struggled with a leg injury and he closed out the match in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

The seventh-ranked Zverev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard defeated Dennis Novak 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Zverev is looking for his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018. It's his first appearance in Germany since playing in Hamburg last year.

The second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will meet Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semifinal. Bautista Agut prevailed over 2 1/2 hours to beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-0, and Auger-Aliassime had fewer difficulties against Radu Albot, winning 6-3, 6-0.

