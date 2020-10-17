Carl Pei pens emotional letter to confirm departure from OnePlus

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has officially confirmed his departure from the company after nearly 7 years with an emotional letter saying "Thank You".

Pei took to the OnePlus Community forum to say "After nearly 7 years at OnePlus, I've made the difficult decision to say goodbye. I am eternally grateful to Pete for taking a chance in this kid without a college degree, with nothing to his name but a dream. The trust, mentorship, and camaraderie will never be forgotten. Thanks for the opportunity of a lifetime."

"The world didn't need another smartphone brand in 2013. But we saw ways of doing things better and dreamt of shaking things up. Better products. Built hand in hand with our users. At more reasonable prices. Fast forward to today, and OnePlus is a strong force to be reckoned when it comes to flagship smartphones," he added.

Pei says he spent most of his 20s at OnePlus and grew up there."The journey has been real. The things we've accomplished and learned, I can't begin to imagine a more rewarding adventure."

While Pei didn't mention anything about his future plans, he is looking forward to taking some time off to decompress and catch up with his family and friends.

"And then follow my heart on to what's next," Pei further added.