Direct Create plans to launch awareness campaign to promote handicrafts

Direct Create, an online-offline technology platform for handicrafts, is planning to launch an awareness campaign 'Empowerment through Craft' to enroll entrepreneurs and more craftsmen, it said in a release on Saturday

The campaign will be rolled out in several small towns and villages through NGOs and with government collaboration, it said. The platform is already connected with a community of 15,000 makers and designers with 2,500 artisans and designers, according to Sheela Lunkad, who along with her husband Rajeev Lunkad founded the Direct Create. Direct Create is also in discussions with financial institutions and angel investors to support small businesses in the craft space, she added. This web-based platform also allows designers, craftsmen, and buyers to collaborate and start a project of their own.