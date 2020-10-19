Left Menu
Don't let us beg, allow live concerts: Musician to Maha govt

As Wankhede is left with no other means of earning, he came out on a road in Cannought area here to make people understand the plight of artists like him. "Live shows and musical events are not being held since the past seven months.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 09:36 IST
A musician out of work due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions has appealed to the Maharashtra government to allow artists to hold live concerts and shows to sustain their livelihood. Amar Wankhede, who used to earn his living by playing synthesizer in orchestra shows, stood in a market place in Aurangabad city for 12 hours on Saturday carrying a placard with the message: 'Don't let us beg, save artist, save art'.

Since the lockdown came into force, live concerts and musical performances are prohibited across the state. As Wankhede is left with no other means of earning, he came out on a road in Cannought area here to make people understand the plight of artists like him.

"Live shows and musical events are not being held since the past seven months. Many people are dependent on this profession for their bread and butter," he told PTI. "We dont want any incentives or aid from the government. We only need permission to resume our work," the artist said.

Wankhede said he also came to know that an artist from Pune committed suicide 10 to 15 days ago. "The government is chalking out standard operating procedures (SOP) to resume activities in many sectors. We will also follow the norms and take all care if we are allowed to resume our work," he said.

Wankhede also appealed to people to run a online campaign for saving artists like him. "We expect to get permission to resume work from next month, otherwise will have to agitate for our demands," Wankhede said.

