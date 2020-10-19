Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra first look revealed in leaked renders

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra renders have surfaced online, giving us a first look at the design of the upcoming flagships. As discussed in our previous story, the Galaxy S21 series comprising the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2021.

The new leak comes courtesy of @OnLeaks, suggesting that the upcoming S series could also be called Galaxy S30 (Galaxy S30, Galaxy S30+ and Galaxy S30 Ultra). In the leaked renders, the regular model i.e. the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 boasts a centrally-aligned punch-hole that houses the selfie snapper and a vertically stacked triple camera module with a flash at the back.

Image Credit: OnLeaks Voice

The Galaxy S21 features a flat display and according to @OnLeaks Voice the phone measures roughly 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm and 9.0mm if the camera bump is included.

Talking about the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the top model in the series will come with slightly curved edges and a display measuring roughly between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. Unlike the Galaxy S21, the Ultra variant has a huge camera bump, almost twice the size of the regular model. It houses four lenses and a flash.

As per the leak, the Galaxy S21 Ultra measures approximately 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm and 10.8mm when the camera bump is included. Further, the leaker claims that the Ultra variant, as rumored, doesn't have a dedicated slot for the S-Pen.

Image Credit: OnLeaks Voice

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 (SM-G9910), Galaxy S21+ (SM-G9960) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (SM-G9980) will support 5G and 25W fast-charging(TA800, 11.0VDC, 2.25A).