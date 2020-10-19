Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Tech giants like Apple and Amazon are eyeing an early-2021 return to office life, Google is aiming for next July, and some – like Twitter and Slack – are even suggesting that the work-from-home shift could be permanent. As a result, recent hires often are working from home, which means employee learning, socializing with colleagues, integrating into teams and starting on projects are all taking place in a fully virtual environment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:30 IST
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sometimes Cara Tocci feels like she is living in an underground bunker in a very strange world, like a character from the television series "Lost."

During this very curious moment in human history, Tocci started a new job as vice president of global corporate communications at sneaker and apparel giant Foot Locker. "I've never even set foot in the office or met my colleagues in person yet," says Tocci, who is working from her studio loft in New York's Greenwich Village. "Everything has been on Zoom. It's definitely the oddest new-job experience I've ever had."

After shedding about 22 million jobs since March, the U.S. economy added more than 11 million of those back, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But for many corporate jobs, workers have not return to a physical office quite yet. Tech giants like Apple and Amazon are eyeing an early-2021 return to office life, Google is aiming for next July, and some – like Twitter and Slack – are even suggesting that the work-from-home shift could be permanent.

As a result, recent hires often are working from home, which means employee learning, socializing with colleagues, integrating into teams and starting on projects are all taking place in a fully virtual environment. "New employees always want to hit the ground running and feel like they're making a contribution right away," says Tracy Brower, a principal at office design firm Steelcase and author of "Bring Work To Life By Bringing Life To Work."

"But right now they are feeling betwixt and between, and uncertain about how to make connections," Brower adds. "It's a real challenge in terms of motivation and retention." Onboarding is always a tricky process. Here are few tips on how companies can make employees feel welcome from a distance – and how just-hired staffers can navigate this bizarro world:

TAKE THE INITIATIVE Typically in a new environment, employees tend to be deferential, letting longtime staffers take the lead while they quietly observe in the background.

In 2020, you need to adjust that strategy, because a barely-there presence is not going to cement your status. "As a new person you won't be top of mind, because people don't even know about you yet," says Brower. Counter that dynamic by taking the initiative in establishing new connections. Set up one-on-ones and virtual coffees with key people, and then follow up later to maintain those relationships.

Find a mentor who is familiar with the ins-and-outs of how the company operates and has a vested interest in seeing you succeed. Network with everyone else who started work this year - it is a unique bonding experience, so use it to your advantage. It is not easy – especially for introverts – but aggressive connection-forging will kick off a "virtuous cycle" of being invited onto more and more projects, Brower says.

SOCIALIZE, VIRTUALLY It is not quite the same as grabbing a drink at the local bar after work, but you can and should socialize with new colleagues now. If you are just talking shop all the time, they are not getting to know the full you – and you are not really getting to know them.

Just ask Jeanne Schad, leader of the global talent solutions practice at workforce consultants Randstad RiseSmart. Her company is offering a number of "Airbnb Experiences," where staffers do cool things together – even if it is over a wifi connection. They went on a tour of an olive grove in Croatia, did "laughing yoga" with an instructor in Portugal and took a master class together on making the perfect cup of coffee. "All these things help onboard new members of our team, and let you get to know people in a different way," Schad says.

TURN TURMOIL TO YOUR ADVANTAGE In normal times, companies often have strict formulas about how onboarding is supposed to go: Your interactions might be limited to your immediate team, for instance.

In 2020, old protocols might have gone right out the window – and that can open up some interesting opportunities, across different silos of the firm. "New employees aren't yet established, and your personal brand isn't known within the company," says Schad. Since you are unformed in the eye of your employer, you are "somewhat amoeba-like, and can be whatever the company needs you to be," Schad adds. "That can absolutely work to your advantage, compared to an employee who has been there a long time and feels stuck in a job description."

(Editing by Lauren Young and Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 289 to be out on Nov 1, severe fight between villains & heroes

My Hero Academia Chapter 289s delay is yet to be confirmed by Manga Plus or Viz. However, the manga has gone for a hiatus after releasing Chapter 288.The imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will showcase the fight between Ochako Uraraka a...

Hrithik praises Assam doctor’s 'terrific spirit' after his ‘Ghungroo’ dance video goes vira

Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Monday applauded the positive spirit of Assam-based ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati, whose video of entertaining COVID-19 patients with a performance on actors song Ghungroo went viral on internet. The over one min...

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, to battle a steady rise in coronavirus infections.Daily cases now regularly surpass the height of the first wave in ...

Nigeria: Government distributes N20,000 and relief materials to Sokoto flood victims

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development of Nigeria have distributed a grant of N20,000 and relief materials to each vulnerable person who has been affected by the 2020 flood in Sokoto State, accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020