Police busts fake tobacco manufacturing unit

He said three persons were arrested in this in connection and further investigation is on.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:25 IST
A fake tobacco manufacturing unit was busted and three persons were arrested for making duplicate zarda products at a village in Odishas Jajpur district on Monday, police said. A huge quantity of raw materials, finished imitated tobacco products of many reputed brands worth over lakhs of rupees, manufacturing machines, weighing and other machines, labels of reputed tobacco brands and tin boxes were seized from Malahat village under Jenapur police station limit, they said.

Acting on a tiff-off, a police team led by Jajpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chinmoy Kumar Nayak conducted the raid in a house in Malahat village in the early hours on Monday. The operation revealed that the unit manufactured duplicate zarda of a branded tobacco company.

"The seized materials include a huge quantity of raw materials, duplicate tobacco products of reputed zarda brands, two weight measurement machines, tobacco packing machines, sealing machines, chemical liquid and tin boxes for packing," said Nayak. He said three persons were arrested in this in connection and further investigation is on.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police had swooped down on such two units in Chhatia area under Barachana police station limits in the district a couple of weeks back and seized a huge quantity of the fake zarda products and machines used to produce them. Three persons were also arrested in both the incidents..

