Left Menu
Development News Edition

Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon

The network will configure itself and establish a 4G/LTE communications system on the moon, Nokia said, though the aim would be to eventually switch to 5G The network will give astronauts voice and video communications capabilities, and allow telemetry and biometric data exchange, as well as the deployment and remote control of lunar rovers and other robotic devices, according to the company. The network will be designed to withstand the extreme conditions of the launch and lunar landing, and to operate in space.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:31 IST
Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon
Representative image Image Credit: Nokia

Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth? Perhaps you'll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday, as the U.S. space agency plans for a future where humans return there and establish lunar settlements.

NASA aims to return humans to the moon by 2024 and dig in for a long-term presence there under its Artemis programme. Nokia said the first wireless broadband communications system in space would be built on the lunar surface in late 2022, before humans make it back there.

It will partner with a Texas-based private space craft design company, Intuitive Machines, to deliver the equipment to the moon on their lunar lander. The network will configure itself and establish a 4G/LTE communications system on the moon, Nokia said, though the aim would be to eventually switch to 5G The network will give astronauts voice and video communications capabilities, and allow telemetry and biometric data exchange, as well as the deployment and remote control of lunar rovers and other robotic devices, according to the company.

The network will be designed to withstand the extreme conditions of the launch and lunar landing, and to operate in space. It will have to be sent to the moon in an extremely compact form to meet the stringent size, weight and power constraints of space payloads. Nokia said the network would be using 4G/LTE, in use worldwide for the last decade, instead of the latest 5G technology, because the former was a more known quantity with proven reliability. The company would also "pursue space applications of LTE's successor technology, 5G".

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Web Services, NITI Aayog launch Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre

Amazon Web Services AWS and the NITI Aayog on Monday said they have set up a Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center CIC that will work on addressing societal challenges around areas like agriculture and healthcare through digital inn...

Relatives of missing woman protest outside Aligarh police station

Relatives of a missing woman staged a protest outside a police station here and vowed to intensify their agitation if cops failed to trace her within next two days. The 22-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Lodha police ...

Puri administration removes restriction on cremation of bodies from outside district at Swargadwar

The Puri district administration on Monday withdrew restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside the district at Swargadwar in the holy town, a notification said. As it is observed that COVID-19 cases are in decreasing trend, people fro...

COVID-19: JNU teachers allege new academic calendar being imposed by diktat, refuse to accept

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday alleged that the new academic calendar sent for approval to the universitys academic council is being imposed by diktat. It claimed that the calendar proposed by the JNU registrar has parts which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020