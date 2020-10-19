TCS launches workforce analytics solution

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI): Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced the launch of TCS Workforce Analytics, an artificial intelligence-based system. The solution is designed to help enterprise deal with talent management challenges of the digital era, TCS said in a statement.

It uses machine learning, natural language processing and a patented cognitive engine developed by dotin Inc, a TCS co-innovation partner, to objectively evaluate skills, personality traits, strengths, cultural compatibility, workplace values, and the learning style of an individual, the company said. "These insights can then be used to match the right individual for the right role, and put together high- performing teams," it said.

Organisations can also use these for leadership development, career management, performance improvement, and safety and wellness interventions, it added..