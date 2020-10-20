Mobvoi launches TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch in India

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch has arrived in India. The watch comes with dual-display technology, built-in GPS and is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS will go on sale starting October 23 via Mobvoi's official India website and Amazon.in. The watch carries a price tag of Rs 29,999 and will be offered in a single Shadow Black color.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS: Features

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS boasts a stainless steel and plastic body with a replaceable silicone strap and two side function buttons. It has a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixels resolution and is IP68 and pool swimming suitable. Users can choose from hundreds of watch faces in the Mobvoi App and thousands on the Google Play Store.

The watch uses Mobvoi's Dual Display 2.0 technology that layers a low power consuming screen over the main AMOLED display, enabling battery conservation through the toggling between Smart Mode and Essential Mode.

Under the hood, the watch features Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It is fuelled by a 595mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 72 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.

As for health and fitness tracking features, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers 13 different types of workout modes including Yoga, Rowing Machine, Mountaineering, Pool Swimming, among others. It supports heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress management and helps users to relax through breathing training sessions. The watch also measures blood oxygen saturation level and environmental noise and alerts users of potential damage to hearing organs and the nervous system.

Other features onboard the watch include- built-in GPS and barometer, NFC to make payments with Google Pay, app notifications, music control, and alarms, etc. The watch measures 47x48x12.2mm and weighs nearly 42g.