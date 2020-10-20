Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Big Tech's market dominance spurs numerous U.S. antitrust probes

Federal Trade Commission on Amazon: In its investigation of Amazon, the FTC is likely looking at the inherent conflict of interest of Amazon competing with small sellers on its marketplace platform, including allegations that it used information from sellers on its platform to decide what products it would introduce. State attorneys general probe Google: A group of state attorneys general led by Texas is expected to file a lawsuit focused on digital advertising, perhaps as early as November.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:18 IST
FACTBOX-Big Tech's market dominance spurs numerous U.S. antitrust probes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday in what could be just the first in a series of legal salvos against high-profile tech companies. It has been known for more than a year that Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc and Facebook Inc also face an array of antitrust probes on both the federal and state levels.

While Democrats may be viewed as tougher on antitrust regulation, traditional Republican concerns about regulatory overreach appear to be outweighed by anger on the political right over claims that Big Tech tries to stifle conservative voices. The following are other inquiries now under way.

Justice Department on Apple: This probe, revealed in June 2019, appears to focus on Apple's app store. Some app developers have accused Apple of introducing new products very similar to pre-existing apps created by other developers and sold in the Apple Store, and then trying to banish the earlier apps from the store because they compete with Apple's new product. Apple says it seeks to have only the highest-quality apps in the app store. Justice Department on Facebook and Amazon: In July 2019, the Justice Department said it was expanding its Big Tech probes to include "search, social media, and some retail services online" - an apparent reference to Facebook and Amazon.

Federal Trade Commission on Facebook: FTC officials probing Facebook have asked about past acquisitions, such as those of Instagram and WhatsApp, and how Facebook treats app developers on its platform. The FTC told Facebook in June 2019 it was probing whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices. Federal Trade Commission on Amazon: In its investigation of Amazon, the FTC is likely looking at the inherent conflict of interest of Amazon competing with small sellers on its marketplace platform, including allegations that it used information from sellers on its platform to decide what products it would introduce.

State attorneys general probe Google: A group of state attorneys general led by Texas is expected to file a lawsuit focused on digital advertising, perhaps as early as November. Meanwhile, a group led by Colorado is contemplating a more expansive lawsuit against Google that may also include concerns about its Android business. State attorneys general probe Facebook: New York Attorney General Letitia James, who leads the state attorneys general probing Facebook, has said the investigation would examine whether the company's actions endangered consumer data, reduced consumer choice or increased the price of advertising.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points TRP on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj pol...

India's Modi says committed to COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available. In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing m...

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the worlds fastest-growing humanitarian c...

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020